Special counsel launches investigation into local election ballot shortages

A special counsel team officially launched Monday to investigate ballot shortages reported across the country during the June 3 local elections.

The shortages, which affected dozens of polling stations, sparked major public outcry and calls for an independent investigation after some voters were forced to turn back without casting their votes.

Special counsel Lee Tae-han's team will be tasked with investigating the National Election Commission's poor management of ballot papers during the local elections and other allegations of misconduct.

"This special counsel investigation is aimed at protecting the people's constitutional right to vote and restoring fairness and trust in elections," said Lee during a briefing marking his team's launch.

"(We) will swiftly and thoroughly investigate with a sense of tremendous responsibility."

Lee's team will have up to 150 days to investigate various suspicions faced by the election watchdog, including alleged manipulation of voter data.

The team's launch comes after the National Assembly passed a special counsel bill in July to investigate the ballot shortages.

The scandal prompted Roh Tae-ak to resign as head of the election watchdog days after the election.