Police seek arrest warrant for ex-ruling party lawmaker over corruption allegations

Police on Monday filed for an arrest warrant for independent Rep. Kim Byung-kee, formerly of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK), over corruption allegations involving his son after a yearlong investigation, officials said.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's public crimes investigation team said it applied for Kim's warrant to the prosecution on bribery and obstruction of business charges after launching the probe last September.

Kim is accused of promising legislative favors to Soongsil University, local cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb and a transport system company in exchange for his second son's university transfer and employment.

The investigation took place following media reports last year of Kim ordering his aide to help his son's transfer to Soongsil University.

Kim soon faced more accusations of misconduct, including asking Bithumb and crypto exchange operator Dunamu to hire his son between September and November 2024.

The police warrant request, however, did not include allegations that he overlooked suspected money exchanges between Rep. Kang Sun-woo and Seoul city councilor Kim Kyung ahead of the 2022 local elections.

Kim resigned from the DPK's floor leadership in December 2025 and left the party the next month amid mounting pressure over the allegations.