Taiwanese man sentenced to 6-year prison term in Korea for smuggling meth from Cambodia
Summary
A Taiwanese man was sentenced to six years in prison in Busan for trying to smuggle 5.1 kilograms of methamphetamine from Cambodia into Korea. The drugs were hidden in three backpacks inside a suitcase he received in Cambodia and brought through Gimhae International Airport. The Busan District Court said he was at least aware of the possibility that the suitcase contained drugs. The meth was estimated to be worth about 511.3 million won.
Key Facts
- The man was in his 70s and was indicted after receiving a suitcase containing three backpacks filled with methamphetamine in front of a hotel in Cambodia on March 22.
- He brought 5.1 kilograms of methamphetamine into Korea through Gimhae International Airport in Busan.
- The court estimated the drugs were worth about 511.3 million won, or $378,000.
- The defendant told the court he thought the suitcase contained security tokens and claimed a British man had offered him $1 million for delivery as part of a money laundering operation.
- The Busan District Court said the substantial amount of meth and the defendant’s trial statements showed he was at least aware the suitcase could contain drugs.
BUSAN — A Taiwanese national has been sentenced to six years in prison for attempting to smuggle methamphetamine from Cambodia into Korea, a district court said Sunday.
The Taiwanese man in his 70s was indicted for bringing 5.1 kilograms of meth into the country through Gimhae International Airport in the southeastern port city of Busan after receiving a suitcase containing three backpacks filled with the illegal substance in front of a hotel in Cambodia on March 22.
The amount is estimated to be worth about 511.3 million won ($378,000).
During the trial, the man claimed he was unaware that he was carrying methamphetamine and that he believed the suitcase contained "security tokens."
He argued that a British man, whom he had met through an acquaintance, introduced himself as working for the International Monetary Fund and offered him $1 million to deliver the suitcase as part of a money laundering operation.
The Busan District Court, however, found him guilty, saying that the man was at least aware of the possibility that the suitcase could contain drugs, based on the statements he made during the trial.
"The amount of methamphetamine brought in was substantial, and the defendant has denied the charges without reflecting on his wrongdoing," the court said.
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