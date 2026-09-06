A new dedicated body will be launched this week to push for sweeping reforms of the police, the police said Sunday, amid growing calls for such a move following a legal revision that will transfer prosecutors' investigative authority to the police.

Calls for police reform have also grown following controversy over a missing person case on the southern island of Jeju in which a police officer was found to have prematurely closed multiple missing person cases without confirming the safety of those reported missing.

"This is to keep our promise to fundamentally reform the police," the agency said in a press notice, adding that details will be announced later.

The notice came after Kim Jong-chul, the new acting head of the Korean National Police Agency, was briefed by senior officials on key pending issues over the weekend.

"It is important that police officers in the field are well aware of the revised investigation procedures," Kim said.

He also instructed officials to ensure that all police officers receive sufficient training this month to familiarize themselves with the revised Criminal Procedure Act, which will strip the prosecution of its investigative authority.

President Lee Jae Myung has stressed the need for police reform, saying the police will soon wield more power than any other government agency.