A special counsel team on Friday appealed Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja's two-year prison sentence for bribing the wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol and other corruption charges.

Special counsel Min Joong-ki's team, which had sought a 13-year prison term for the 83-year-old, said it submitted the appeal, arguing the sentence did not match the gravity of her crimes.

The Seoul Central District Court on Monday convicted Han of giving a luxury necklace and a Chanel bag to Yoon's wife, former first lady Kim Keon Hee, while requesting favors for the church through an intermediary in July 2022.

It also found her guilty of colluding with former church officials to give 100 million won ($66,400) to Rep. Kweon Seong-dong of the then ruling People Power Party (PPP) in January 2022.

Min's team said it was difficult to accept the sentence, objecting to the court citing Han's efforts for world peace as a favorable sentencing factor for her.

It also separately appealed a court decision to extend Han's suspension of detention until Sept. 30 due to health issues.

Han has yet to file an appeal against her sentence.