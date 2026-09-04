Special counsel appeals Unification Church leader's sentence in bribery case
Summary
Special counsel Min Joong-ki’s team on Friday appealed Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja’s two-year prison sentence in Seoul. The team said the punishment was too light for her crimes and had sought a 13-year term. Han was convicted of giving a luxury necklace and a Chanel bag to former first lady Kim Keon Hee and of arranging 100 million won for Rep. Kweon Seong-dong. The team also appealed a court order extending Han’s detention suspension until Sept. 30.
Key Facts
- The Seoul Central District Court convicted Han Hak-ja on Monday.
- The court found she gave a luxury necklace and a Chanel bag to former first lady Kim Keon Hee in July 2022 through an intermediary.
- The court also found her guilty of colluding with former church officials to give 100 million won to Rep. Kweon Seong-dong in January 2022.
- Han has not yet filed an appeal against her sentence.
A special counsel team on Friday appealed Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja's two-year prison sentence for bribing the wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol and other corruption charges.
Special counsel Min Joong-ki's team, which had sought a 13-year prison term for the 83-year-old, said it submitted the appeal, arguing the sentence did not match the gravity of her crimes.
The Seoul Central District Court on Monday convicted Han of giving a luxury necklace and a Chanel bag to Yoon's wife, former first lady Kim Keon Hee, while requesting favors for the church through an intermediary in July 2022.
It also found her guilty of colluding with former church officials to give 100 million won ($66,400) to Rep. Kweon Seong-dong of the then ruling People Power Party (PPP) in January 2022.
Min's team said it was difficult to accept the sentence, objecting to the court citing Han's efforts for world peace as a favorable sentencing factor for her.
It also separately appealed a court decision to extend Han's suspension of detention until Sept. 30 due to health issues.
Han has yet to file an appeal against her sentence.
Explore More
- Q.
- Q.
- Q.