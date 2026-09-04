Foreign nationals who are victims of crimes such as domestic violence will now be able to apply for permission to remain in the country, through immigration offices with jurisdiction over the shelters where they are staying.

According to the Ministry of Justice, Friday, it has revised the rules to allow foreign victims of domestic violence, sexual violence, child abuse and other human rights violations to apply for extensions of stay and other permits at the immigration offices with jurisdiction over the shelters where they are staying, rather than their places of residence.

Previously, foreign nationals were required to apply for immigration permits at offices covering their registered addresses.

Concerns had been raised that requiring victims who fled domestic violence or other abuse to visit immigration offices near their former residences could expose their whereabouts and put their safety at risk.

In response, the ministry expanded the rules so the foreign victims would not have to risk returning to the area of their registered address and potentially encountering the perpetrator of the crime.

The measure, which took effect Aug. 24, applies to foreign nationals seeking legal remedies after experiencing domestic violence, sexual violence, child abuse or human trafficking, as stipulated under the Immigration Act.

The ministry said it will continue to improve related measures to ensure that foreign victims of violence can maintain their legal status without facing additional safety risks while applying for immigration permits.