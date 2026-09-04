Chinese man sent to prosecution over alleged murder of student

A Chinese man was referred to the prosecution on Friday for allegedly killing one of his students and dismembering her body in the southeastern city of Gyeongsan last month, police said.

Zheng Changsheng, a 31-year-old university lecturer, is accused of killing the 25-year-old female graduate student, also from China, at his home in the city some 290 kilometers southeast of Seoul on Aug. 20, mutilating her body and abandoning the body parts in mountains and other places in five cities, including nearby Gyeongju and Gunpo, just south of Seoul.

He is also accused of obstructing the police's investigation by falsely reporting her missing after the alleged murder and taking her cell phone to a train station while dressed as a woman.

According to the Gyeongbuk Gyeongsan Police Station, Zheng feared losing his job when the victim threatened during an argument to disclose their romantic relationship to the university.

Police also said they conducted a psychopathy test on the suspect but his score was below the 25 out of 40 points required to classify him as a psychopath.

The search for the victim's remains is ongoing, they added.