Chinese man sent to prosecution over alleged murder of student
Summary
A Chinese university lecturer was referred to prosecution in Gyeongsan on Friday over the alleged murder and dismemberment of a 25-year-old Chinese graduate student last month. Police said Zheng Changsheng is accused of killing the student at his home on Aug. 20 and abandoning body parts in mountains and other places across five cities. He is also accused of filing a false missing-person report and moving the victim’s cell phone to a train station while dressed as a woman.
Key Facts
- Zheng Changsheng is a 31-year-old university lecturer accused of killing a 25-year-old female graduate student from China.
- Police said the alleged killing took place at his home in Gyeongsan, about 290 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Aug. 20.
- The body parts were allegedly left in mountains and other places in five cities, including Gyeongju and Gunpo.
- Police said Zheng feared losing his job because the victim had threatened to reveal their romantic relationship to the university.
- Police said a psychopathy test on the suspect produced a score below 25 out of 40 points, which is the threshold for classifying someone as a psychopath.
A Chinese man was referred to the prosecution on Friday for allegedly killing one of his students and dismembering her body in the southeastern city of Gyeongsan last month, police said.
Zheng Changsheng, a 31-year-old university lecturer, is accused of killing the 25-year-old female graduate student, also from China, at his home in the city some 290 kilometers southeast of Seoul on Aug. 20, mutilating her body and abandoning the body parts in mountains and other places in five cities, including nearby Gyeongju and Gunpo, just south of Seoul.
He is also accused of obstructing the police's investigation by falsely reporting her missing after the alleged murder and taking her cell phone to a train station while dressed as a woman.
According to the Gyeongbuk Gyeongsan Police Station, Zheng feared losing his job when the victim threatened during an argument to disclose their romantic relationship to the university.
Police also said they conducted a psychopathy test on the suspect but his score was below the 25 out of 40 points required to classify him as a psychopath.
The search for the victim's remains is ongoing, they added.
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