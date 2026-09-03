Court holds arrest warrant hearing for man accused of murdering estranged wife

A court on Thursday held an arrest warrant hearing for a man accused of murdering his estranged wife in front of their young daughter.

The suspect, a public servant in his 30s, was apprehended Tuesday after allegedly stabbing his wife, also in her 30s, outside her home in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province. The two had been undergoing divorce proceedings and the man feared he would be at a disadvantage, investigators said.

The Suwon District Court's Seongnam branch held the hearing at 11 a.m. and was expected to decide later Thursday whether to issue the warrant.

According to the police, the wife had been living apart from her husband under a court-ordered protection order due to his history of domestic violence, but he tracked her down using her address listed on divorce papers.

The warrant request listed charges of murder and child abuse.