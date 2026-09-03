Chemical manufacturer raided over fatal factory fire in Cheonan

The labor ministry and police raided a chemical manufacturer Thursday over a deadly fire that occurred at its factory in the central city of Cheonan last week, officials said.

About 40 police officers and labor inspectors were deployed to seize computers and mobile phones from Daewon Sanup's headquarters in Cheonan, some 85 kilometers south of Seoul, and its office in Seoul, according to the ministry.

The raid followed the fire that broke out at a paint ingredient factory in Cheonan, run by the company, Friday, leaving three people dead and two others injured.

Investigators plan to examine whether company officials abided by safety protocols, such as fire prevention and evacuation measures, in a bid to determine the exact cause of the blaze.