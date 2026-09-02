Pakistani man gets 7-year prison term in child rape case

A Pakistani man was sentenced to seven years in prison Wednesday for sexually assaulting foreign children nearly two decades ago at an Islamic mosque in Incheon, west of Seoul.

The Bucheon branch of the Incheon District Court handed down the sentence to the man in his 40s on charges including rape of minors under the age of 13 and ordered his immediate detention.

The man was also banned from working at institutions serving children, adolescents and the disabled for seven years each.

He is accused of threatening and sexually assaulting two foreign children, then aged seven and nine, at a mosque in Incheon's Seohae district in September 2008. He was teaching the Quran at the mosque at the time.

Prosecutors said a complaint was filed belatedly because the victims were too young at the time of the incident.

The court found the man guilty of all charges, stating that the victims' detailed and consistent testimonies were credible.