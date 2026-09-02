Pakistani man gets 7-year prison term in child rape case
Summary
A Pakistani man was sentenced in Incheon on Wednesday to seven years in prison for sexually assaulting foreign children nearly two decades ago at an Islamic mosque. The Bucheon branch of the Incheon District Court also ordered his immediate detention. He was banned from working at institutions serving children, adolescents and the disabled for seven years each. Prosecutors said the complaint was filed late because the victims were very young at the time.
Key Facts
- The defendant was accused of threatening and sexually assaulting two foreign children, then aged seven and nine, in September 2008.
- He was teaching the Quran at the mosque in Incheon's Seohae district when the abuse allegedly occurred.
- The Bucheon branch of the Incheon District Court found him guilty of all charges, including rape of minors under the age of 13.
- The court said the victims' detailed and consistent testimonies were credible.
- He received immediate detention and a seven-year ban from working at institutions serving children, adolescents and the disabled.
A Pakistani man was sentenced to seven years in prison Wednesday for sexually assaulting foreign children nearly two decades ago at an Islamic mosque in Incheon, west of Seoul.
The Bucheon branch of the Incheon District Court handed down the sentence to the man in his 40s on charges including rape of minors under the age of 13 and ordered his immediate detention.
The man was also banned from working at institutions serving children, adolescents and the disabled for seven years each.
He is accused of threatening and sexually assaulting two foreign children, then aged seven and nine, at a mosque in Incheon's Seohae district in September 2008. He was teaching the Quran at the mosque at the time.
Prosecutors said a complaint was filed belatedly because the victims were too young at the time of the incident.
The court found the man guilty of all charges, stating that the victims' detailed and consistent testimonies were credible.
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