Police disclose identity of Chinese man suspected of murdering his student

Police on Tuesday disclosed the identity of a Chinese man suspected of killing his student, also from China, in the southeastern city of Gyeongsan last month.

Zheng Changsheng, 31, was placed under formal arrest Thursday for allegedly murdering the 25-year-old female student at his home in the city located some 290 kilometers southeast of Seoul on Aug. 20, mutilating her body and abandoning the parts in multiple places in the city of Gunpo, near Seoul, and the southeastern city of Gyeongju.

Zheng's name, age and mug shots were posted on the website of the Gyeongbuk Provincial Police Agency and will remain posted until Oct. 1, the agency said.

Police said they plan to refer Zheng to the prosecution by Friday.

The suspect is also accused of filing a false missing report, traveling to a train station while dressed as a woman and turning off the victim's mobile phone near the station, all in an apparent attempt to obstruct the police's investigation.