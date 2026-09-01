A man in his 30s was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of stabbing and killing his wife, also in her 30s, in Gwangju, just south of Seoul, police said.

The suspect, a public servant, was apprehended at a motel in nearby Suwon, hours after the alleged murder took place at around 7 a.m., according to the Gwangju police.

The victim, who was undergoing legal divorce proceedings with the man, used a police-issued smartwatch to call for help during the alleged attack but was pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital.

According to the police, the smartwatch had been provided to the victim due to a history of domestic violence involving five prior reports against the husband.

The victim had also obtained a court-issued temporary protection order, which prohibited the suspect from approaching her within 100 meters or contacting her, while mandating separate living arrangements.

Investigators believe the suspect tracked down the victim's new address through court document deliveries.

The police said they plan to question the suspect for more details.