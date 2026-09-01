4 Uzbek men nabbed in Korea over alleged support to terrorist group in Syria

Four Uzbek men have been apprehended in Korea on charges of violating the counter-terrorism financing law over their alleged roles in sending money and vehicles to a terrorist group in Syria, police said Tuesday.

One of the four Uzbek nationals is accused of sending 6.3 million won ($4,600) worth of cryptocurrency to Khatiba al-Tawhid wal-Jihad (KTJ), a U.N.-listed terrorist organization, over roughly eight months since April 2025, according to the Gwangju Metropolitan Police Agency.

The man, who is in his 30s, is also suspected to have received cryptocurrency from the group over the same period, which he apparently used to purchase 11 used cars and two excavators here worth a combined total of 170 million won and ship them to Syria.

The United Nations designated KTJ, a militant group affiliated with al-Qaeda, as a terrorist organization in 2022.

Investigators believe the suspect has no official ties with the group but found that he began supporting it after being contacted by his younger brother, who is a member of the organization.

The suspect was placed under arrest in April, a month after he was placed on Interpol's red notice. He has since been indicted with physical detention.

The three other Uzbek nationals face charges of helping the main suspect, such as finding used vehicles. They have faced police questioning without detention.

The main suspect was found to have run a used car export company under the name of one of his compatriots.