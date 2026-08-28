Police agency issues special alert on discipline

The Korean National Police Agency (KNPA) on Friday issued a special discipline alert following a series of cases involving the inappropriate handling of duties by police officers, including the false closure of a missing person case on the southern island of Jeju.

The KNPA said the special alert will be enforced nationwide for 10 days through Sept. 6, with inspections of police officers' conduct to be strengthened during the period.

The special alert came after a series of cases involving police officers' mishandling of their duties have been exposed, including the recent revelation in Jeju that a police officer falsely closed a missing person case without confirming the person's safety.

During the special alert period, all group meals will be prohibited, and officers will be asked to refrain from drinking, the KNPA said. Events will also be discouraged or postponed if possible.

The KNPA and metropolitan and provincial police agencies will hold special alert-related meetings at least once, while front-line police stations and mobile units will hold them daily.

In addition, the police will strengthen internal vigilance by providing officers with training on preventing misconduct and sending them frequent text messages about the special alert.