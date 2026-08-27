A district court on Thursday sentenced a 20-year-old woman to life imprisonment for murdering two men and injuring three others with laced drinks.

Kim So-young was charged with killing two men between December 2025 and February by giving them drinks spiked with benzodiazepine, a depressant.

She was also charged with injuring four other men using similar methods, but the court acquitted her of harming one of the men.

Kim had claimed she administered the drugs to prevent the men from touching her after she was reminded of a past sexual assault and had only intended to put them to sleep.

The court dismissed her claim, saying KakaoTalk messages showed no signs the men tried to sexually assault her and though she may not initially have been aware of the risk of death, she later learned of the possibility through information she gathered from ChatGPT and other platforms.

The court also ordered her to wear an electronic monitoring device for 30 years if she is ever released from prison.