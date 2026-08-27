Jeju police chief apologizes over mishandling of missing person cases

The chief of the Jeju Provincial Police Agency issued a public apology Thursday for the police's mishandling of missing person cases, which recently came to light following the deaths of two individuals on the southern resort island.

"I sincerely apologize to the two individuals who were unable to reunite with their families and to their bereaved families," Ko Pyeong-ki said during a command meeting at the agency. "I feel a profound sense of responsibility as the police chief in charge of public safety on Jeju."

The apology followed the booking of a police officer 13 days ago on suspicion of prematurely closing the case of 37-year-old Jang Mi-ran who was found dead Monday, more than three months after she was first reported missing. The officer is also suspected of mishandling the case of a man in his 60s, who was found dead Saturday.

During the meeting, Ko pledged to thoroughly investigate the cases to leave no suspicions unresolved and to fully disclose the results.

He also promised a comprehensive reinvestigation of all missing person cases on Jeju, as well as the establishment of multi-layered safeguards to prevent similar lapses in the future.



