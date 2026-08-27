Ex-special forces commander sentenced to 12-year prison term for martial law role

A former Army special forces commander was sentenced to 12 years in prison Thursday for helping seal off the National Assembly compound during former President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief imposition of martial law.

The Seoul Central District Court handed down the sentence to Kim Hyun-tae, former commander of the 707th Special Missions Group, after convicting him of playing a key role in an insurrection.

Kim is accused of leading troops to break open the National Assembly's windows and shut off power to the building after Yoon declared martial law in December 2024.

Brig. Gen. Lee Sang-hyun and Brig. Gen. Kim Dae-woo, who were also charged with involvement in the martial law bid, were sentenced to prison terms of 10 years and five years, respectively.

"(The defendants) abandoned their sacred duty to national security and defending the land and used military power that should be used for the nation and the people for the interests of themselves and select forces," the court said.