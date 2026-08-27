Chinese man placed under formal arrest over murder of graduate student

A Chinese man was placed under formal arrest Thursday on suspicion of murdering a female Chinese graduate student and mutilating her body.

The Daegu District Court issued an arrest warrant for the 30-something man, surnamed Jeong, citing concerns he may flee.

The 25-year-old victim was found dead at the suspect's residence in the southeastern city of Gyeongsan on Tuesday after going missing for five days. Police apprehended Jeong the same day.

During police questioning, the suspect admitted to murdering the victim and abandoning parts of her mutilated body in Gyeongsan and in northwestern Gyeonggi Province, about 240 kilometers away, according to the Gyeongsan Police Station.

Police investigators have been dispatched to search for the victim's remains at the site identified by Jeong.

Given the brutal nature of the crime, the police are considering administering a psychopathy evaluation on Jeong.



