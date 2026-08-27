Chinese man placed under formal arrest over murder of graduate student
Summary
A Chinese man was formally arrested in Gyeongsan on Thursday on suspicion of murdering a 25-year-old Chinese graduate student and mutilating her body. The Daegu District Court issued the warrant, citing flight concerns. Police said the suspect admitted killing her and abandoning parts of her remains in Gyeongsan and northwestern Gyeonggi Province. Investigators are searching for the remains and may consider a psychopathy evaluation.
Key Facts
- The victim was found dead at the suspect's residence in Gyeongsan on Tuesday after going missing for five days.
- Police apprehended the suspect, a man in his 30s surnamed Jeong, the same day.
- Jeong admitted during questioning that he abandoned parts of the victim's mutilated body in Gyeongsan and in northwestern Gyeonggi Province, about 240 kilometers away.
- Police investigators have been dispatched to search for the victim's remains at the site identified by Jeong.
A Chinese man was placed under formal arrest Thursday on suspicion of murdering a female Chinese graduate student and mutilating her body.
The Daegu District Court issued an arrest warrant for the 30-something man, surnamed Jeong, citing concerns he may flee.
The 25-year-old victim was found dead at the suspect's residence in the southeastern city of Gyeongsan on Tuesday after going missing for five days. Police apprehended Jeong the same day.
During police questioning, the suspect admitted to murdering the victim and abandoning parts of her mutilated body in Gyeongsan and in northwestern Gyeonggi Province, about 240 kilometers away, according to the Gyeongsan Police Station.
Police investigators have been dispatched to search for the victim's remains at the site identified by Jeong.
Given the brutal nature of the crime, the police are considering administering a psychopathy evaluation on Jeong.
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