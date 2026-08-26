Woman faces prosecution over ticket scalping involving BTS, other concerts
Summary
A woman in her 30s has been referred to prosecutors in Seoul over alleged macro-based ticket scalping involving BTS and other concerts. Police said she was sent without detention on Aug. 21 on charges of obstruction of business and violating information network and public performance laws. She is accused of buying about 2,600 tickets from April 2023 to March this year using family members’ and acquaintances’ accounts, then reselling them at higher prices. Police also said they are seeking forfeiture of 442 million won in alleged criminal proceeds.
Key Facts
- The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said the suspect was sent to prosecutors without detention on Aug. 21.
- Police said she faces charges of obstruction of business and violating the information network and public performance laws.
- She is accused of using a macro program to buy about 2,600 concert tickets through accounts registered to family members and acquaintances from April 2023 to March this year.
- Police said she also used the same method to reserve nine tickets for BTS’ Gwanghwamun concert on Feb. 23 but failed to resell them after being caught.
- Police have applied for the forfeiture of 442 million won, or about 320,000 dollars, in alleged criminal proceeds.
A woman in her 30s has been referred to the prosecution for allegedly using a software program to purchase concert tickets for popular singers, including BTS, and reselling them at a markup, police said Wednesday.
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said the woman, whose identity was withheld, was sent to prosecutors without detention on Aug. 21 on charges of obstruction of business, and violating the information network and public performance laws.
The scalping suspect is accused of using a macro program to fraudulently purchase about 2,600 concert ticket using accounts registered under the names of family members and acquaintances from April 2023 to March this year, and reselling them at higher prices.
She is also suspected of using the same method to reserve nine tickets for BTS' Gwanghwamun concert on Feb. 23 but failed to resell them after being caught by police.
The police uncovered her crime while intensively monitoring the ticket reservation process for the BTS concert in March. They have also applied for the forfeiture of 442 million won ($320,000) in criminal proceeds.
The revisions of the Public Performance Act and the National Sports Promotion Act are set to take effect Friday, imposing fines of up to 50 times the sales amount on those who engage in fraudulent ticket sales.
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