Police say missing woman on Jeju likely died soon after disappearing

Police suspect the woman found dead in a high-profile missing person case on the southern resort island of Jeju likely died soon after she disappeared in May, officials said Wednesday.

The body of 37-year-old Jang Mi-ran was discovered Monday in a forest near the long-term accommodation she had stayed at until her disappearance on May 12, three days before she was first reported missing.

From the night she went missing until her phone turned off, there were no changes in her phone's location or any calls made, the Jeju Provincial Police Agency told a briefing.

Based on such conditions, they believe she likely died in the early hours of May 13.

The police reiterated the low likelihood of foul play, citing the location and position of Jang's body when it was found, as well as preliminary autopsy findings suggesting she died by hanging.

Investigators said they also found a cord belonging to Jang at the scene but added they will keep all possibilities open in the investigation.

The story has drawn nationwide attention after a police officer was found to have closed Jang's case hours after her boyfriend reported her missing May 15. The officer allegedly lied to the boyfriend that he had spoken with her but had been told not to share her location.

A local court issued a warrant Tuesday for the officer's arrest.

Jang's body was discovered after the police launched an intensive search for her last week following a fresh missing person report filed by her family.