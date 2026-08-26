Police probe bomb threat emails sent to about 40 courts
Summary
Police are investigating anonymous bomb threat emails sent to about 40 courthouses across the country on Wednesday. The emails named courts including the Seoul Eastern District Court, Incheon District Court, Chuncheon District Court, Daejeon District Court, Gwangju High Court and Busan High Court. Police deployed initial response teams and special forces, but said the chance that explosives were actually planted is low. The Supreme Court said searches and other operations at the affected courts have been completed.
Key Facts
- The threatening emails reportedly said homemade bombs had been planted at the courts and would be detonated at a specific time.
- The Supreme Court confirmed that 40-odd courts received the emails and said police officers had completed searches and other operations.
- The Korean National Police Agency suspects the emails may be part of repeated hoax threats originating from Japan since 2023.
Police said Wednesday they are investigating anonymous emails threatening to bomb about 40 courthouses across the country.
About 40 courthouses, including the Seoul Eastern District Court, Incheon District Court, Chuncheon District Court, Daejeon District Court, Gwangju High Court and Busan High Court, received threatening emails indicating that explosives have been planted, according to the police.
The emails reportedly claimed that homemade bombs had been planted at the respective courts and would be detonated at a specific time.
The police deployed initial response teams and special forces to the concerned courts but determined that the possibility of actual explosives being planted is low.
The Supreme Court also confirmed that the 40-odd courts had received threatening emails, saying police officers had completed searches and other operations at the courts.
The Korean National Police Agency suspects the latest threatening emails may be part of a series of hoax threats originating from Japan that have been repeatedly sent since 2023.
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