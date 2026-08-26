The Korean Supreme Court filed a civil lawsuit seeking 1.2 billion won ($795,000) in damages against people involved in last year’s courthouse riot linked to former President Yoon Suk Yeol, marking a rare case of the judiciary taking legal action against private individuals.

The National Court Administration (NCA), a Supreme Court unit responsible for overseeing the judiciary’s administrative affairs, said Wednesday it filed a damages lawsuit with the Seoul Central District Court against five people convicted over their involvement in the Seoul Western District Court riot, seeking 1.18 billion won in repair costs for property damage, along with interest for delayed payment. The "Republic of Korea" is listed as the plaintiff in the lawsuit.

“The riot constitutes a collective act of violence and destruction against a courthouse, where the country’s judicial functions are carried out,” the NCA said. “It was a serious illegal act that severely undermined the court’s function and authority, and it is necessary to hold those who participated in the riot strictly accountable under the law.”

The riot at Seoul Western District Court took place on Jan. 19 last year, after the court decided to extend Yoon’s detention over his martial law declaration the previous month. Yoon’s supporters, who had been holding a rally outside the court, stormed its compound, smashing windows, assaulting police officers and damaging court property.

Among the rioters, 128 people were indicted, and 18 were confirmed guilty by the top court in April. The Supreme Court is also considering whether to seek additional damages from the remaining convicted participants.

This marks a rare case of the Supreme Court filing a damages suit against private individuals, as there had been no precedent of a courthouse being attacked in Korea. The judiciary, which usually resolve disputes between others, became a party of the case and sought civil damages separately from the criminal penalties.