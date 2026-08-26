Police said Wednesday that a Chinese student who had been reported missing was found dead the previous day at the home of a fellow Chinese national in Gyeongsan, North Gyeongsang Province, prompting the Chinese consulate to demand severe punishment for the perpetrator.

Investigators said a Chinese man in his 30s, surnamed Jeong, was arrested as a suspect and is being questioned.

The victim, a 25-year-old graduate student in Gyeongsan, was found at Jeong’s residence.

According to police, the victim had returned to China during her summer break before coming back to Korea on Aug. 14 to attend her graduation ceremony on Aug. 20.

She lost contact with her family and acquaintances on the day of the ceremony.

Jeong reported her missing at about 7 p.m. the following day, identifying himself as the victim’s boyfriend.

Jeong told police that she had told him she was going to Daegu, about 15 kilometers from Gyeongsan, but that he had since been unable to reach her.

Suspicion later fell on Jeong after investigators noticed inconsistencies in his statements while questioning him initially as a witness.

Police arrested him on suspicion of murder on a street in Gyeongsan at 7:29 p.m., Tuesday, before inspecting the suspected crime scene.

In a new development Wednesday, police and school officials said Jeong was a lecturer who had taught courses taken by the victim.

A post shared in a local Chinese student community reportedly said Jeong was friendly with his students and acquainted with the victim, indicating that the two were not strangers.

Investigators are seeking to determine the exact time of the victim’s death, including whether Jeong filed the missing person report after allegedly killing her in an attempt to mislead the investigation.

They will also question Jeong about the motive and circumstances surrounding the death before seeking an arrest warrant.

According to China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency, the Chinese Consulate General in Busan confirmed the victim’s death and the suspect’s arrest with Korean police on Tuesday as it called for a thorough investigation.

It also said it would provide consular assistance to the victim’s family in handling matters related to the case.