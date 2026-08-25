JEJU — A body discovered on the southern island of Jeju has been confirmed to be that of Jang Mi-ran, a missing woman whose case was allegedly closed prematurely in May, police said Tuesday.

The body was found the previous day in a forest located only about a kilometer away from the long-term accommodation facility where the 37-year-old had stayed until her disappearance on May 12.

An autopsy was conducted Tuesday morning, and the teeth were confirmed to match those of Jang, the Jeju Provincial Police Agency said. A separate DNA analysis is under way.

"The body was severely decomposed so it is impossible to identify signs of external trauma," the police said.

Earlier, police said Jang was presumed to have hanged herself, judging from the body's shape and position when it was found.

An investigation is under way to determine the exact cause of death, including through a forensic analysis of her cellphone.

The case has drawn nationwide attention after the police officer in charge was found to have closed it hours after her boyfriend reported her missing while allegedly lying to the boyfriend that he had spoken with her but been told not to share her location.