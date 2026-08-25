Arrest warrant issued for Jeju police officer over mishandling of missing person case
Summary
A Jeju police officer attended an arrest warrant hearing in Jeju on Tuesday over allegations that he wrongfully closed a missing person case involving Jang Mi-ran. He is charged with dereliction of duty, forgery, falsifying public electronic records and obstruction of official duties through deception. A body presumed to be Jang was found on Jeju Island on Monday. The officer was also found to have prematurely closed another missing person case last month, and that missing man was found dead on Saturday.
Key Facts
- The Jeju District Court began the officer’s arrest warrant hearing at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
- The officer is accused of closing Jang Mi-ran’s case in May without confirming her safety and deleting her information from the police missing persons profiling system.
- A body presumed to be Jang was found on the island Monday.
- The officer was also found to have prematurely closed another missing person case last month, and the missing man in his 60s was found Saturday.
- He was placed under emergency detention Saturday but was released Monday after a court reviewed the legality of his detention.
JEJU — The Jeju District Court on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant for a Jeju police officer accused of wrongfully closing a missing person case that may have led to the woman's death.
The court began the officer's arrest warrant hearing at 2:30 p.m. on charges of dereliction of duty, forgery, falsifying public electronic records and obstruction of official duties through deception.
The officer is accused of allegedly prematurely closing the case of the missing woman, Jang Mi-ran, in May without confirming her safety and deleting her information from the police's missing persons profiling system.
A body discovered on the southern island of Jeju has been confirmed to be that of Jang, police said Tuesday.
The officer was placed under emergency detention Saturday but was released Monday after a court reviewed the legality of his detention.
Explore More
- Q.
- Q.
- Q.