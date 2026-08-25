4 Jeju police officers suspended from duty over premature closure of missing person case

Police said Tuesday four officers have been suspended from duty in connection with the premature closure of a missing person case on the southern island of Jeju amid allegations of misconduct.

The National Police Agency said it placed the head of the Jeju Seobu Police Station, the station's former chief and two senior investigators on standby, with plans to conduct an internal investigation into how they handled the case.

The move comes after the presumed body of a missing woman, 37-year-old Jang Mi-ran, was found on the island Monday in an intensive search launched belatedly after a police officer prematurely closed the case initially filed in May.

The police officer is accused of closing the case without confirming Jang's safety and falsely reporting that he had come into contact with her.

Local police on the island have faced further scrutiny after the bodies of other missing persons were discovered since the search for Jang began late last week.