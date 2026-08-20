For a migrant worker in Korea, a valid visa often comes down to administrative perfection. But when an employer fumbles the paperwork, it isn't the boss who faces expulsion — it's the laborer.

The Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission stepped in Thursday to rectify one case of such oversight. The watchdog agency formally expressed its opinion that a foreign employee, caught in administrative limbo due entirely to his employer's negligence, should have his reemployment permit granted. At the same time, the commission urged the Ministry of Employment and Labor to overhaul systemic loopholes that penalize faultless workers with deportation and undocumented status.

Although legally nonbinding, the commission’s formal recommendations carry significant sway over regulatory policy.

The case centers on an immigrant worker identified only as A, who entered Korea under the Employment Permit System (EPS) on an E-9 visa — a program designed to help small and medium-sized enterprises fill crucial labor shortages.

Since March 2024, the employee had been working at a manufacturing facility in Gimpo, just northwest of Seoul. Both he and his employer agreed to extend his employment contract. To facilitate the extension, the Ministry of Employment and Labor sent five separate text alerts to the business owner, reminding him to submit an official reemployment permit application before the deadline.

Instead, the employer made a critical error. Rather than filing the proper application with the labor ministry, he submitted a residency extension request to the Ministry of Justice just three days before A’s permit expired.

Because the required extension confirmation from the labor ministry was missing, immigration authorities rejected the filing. By the time the employer realized his mistake and submitted the correct application to the labor ministry, 10 days had passed since the deadline. The ministry turned down the request, citing the missed timeline. Virtually overnight, through no fault of his own, the worker lost his legal status and was rendered an undocumented resident facing deportation.

Faced with sudden expulsion, he appealed to the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission.

Following a thorough investigation, the commission determined that depriving blameless workers of their employment rights runs counter to the fundamental spirit of Korea’s foreign labor framework. Reemploying skilled international workers, the panel noted, directly alleviates chronic labor shortages across small manufacturers without compromising the integrity of immigration policies.

While the employer may face administrative fines for missing statutory deadlines, the commission argued that foreign staff should not suffer the ultimate professional penalty for managerial carelessness.

“When foreign workers lose their employment opportunities through no fault of their own and face expulsion, the loss falls not only on the individual but also on domestic enterprises suffering from severe labor shortages,” said Min Seong-shim, director general of the commission’s Civil Complaints Bureau.

The commission formally recommended that the Ministry of Employment and Labor grant the worker his reemployment permit and establish clear institutional safeguards to protect other migrant laborers from similar administrative traps in the future.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.