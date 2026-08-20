Police tracking down man for sexual harassment near Seoul university

Police are tracking down an unidentified man who reportedly sexually harassed people near a university in Seoul while naked and wearing a black mask, officials said Thursday.

The suspect, wearing no clothes and covering his face with a black mask, allegedly groped a student near a dormitory at Yonsei University at 10:10 p.m. the previous day before fleeing the scene, according to police.

Police also suspect the man may have been behind a sexual harassment incident near the campus in June, as well as a report last month of a man hiding in bushes near the campus.

In both cases, the suspects were reportedly naked and wearing a mask.

Police suspect the same person is involved in all three cases.

Police said they are analyzing CCTV footage from areas surrounding the scenes to track down the suspect, but the process is taking some time due to the necessary investigative procedures.

"We are discussing measures as a student was subjected to sexual harassment," a Yonsei University official said.