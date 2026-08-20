Police said Thursday they plan to implement comprehensive suicide prevention measures across the police force to tackle the high rate of suicide among officers.

The National Police Agency (NPA) unveiled the plan after reporting an annual average of 23 police officers taking their own lives between 2020 and 2024. The number came to 25 in 2025.

Over the past five years, the suicide rate among police officers stood at 17.7 per 100,000 people — more than double the rate of 8.6 per 100,000 for other public servants.

Police officers face high levels of stress as they are often exposed to the traumatizing scenes of violent crimes, disasters or accidents.

As part of the prevention measures, the agency plans to introduce a mental health checkup for all police officers every two years. Those found to be at risk will get the necessary help, such as counseling and hospital treatment if necessary.

The agency also plans to expand a routine counseling program, currently provided to select departments, to all officers so that they receive a session at least once a year.

It will also expand the scope of emergency psychological support to include officers affected by disasters or a colleague's suicide, according to the NPA.

"The force will be the first to reach out when help is needed and will stand by colleagues until they return to work in good health," Yoo Jae-seong, acting head of the NPA, said in a statement.