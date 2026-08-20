Police launch probe into suspected leak of data on presidential officials

Police have launched an investigation after detecting signs of a data leak involving personal information of presidential officials, the National Police Agency (NPA) said Thursday.

The personal information of "key domestic figures," including presidential officials, appeared to have been compromised after a private certification agency's servers were hacked, according to the NPA.

"While analyzing the hacked materials, (we) have confirmed that personal information of key domestic figures was included," the NPA said.

It clarified that the presidential office's own servers were not breached.

The compromised data is presumed to include basic contact details typically found on business cards, such as names and phone numbers.