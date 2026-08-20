Chinese national gets 20 years for hacking accounts of BTS' Jungkook, others
Summary
A Seoul court sentenced a Chinese national to 20 years in prison on Thursday for leading a hacking scheme that targeted BTS member Jungkook and South Korean business executives in Seoul. The Seoul Central District Court convicted the man, surnamed Chun, of fraud and violating the information network act in connection with theft of more than 38 billion won. The court said the victims were deprived of their assets despite bearing no fault and said Chun showed no genuine remorse.
Key Facts
- The court said Chun targeted wealthy individuals and stole their assets.
- Chun was charged with collecting personal information as part of an overseas criminal ring operating in Thailand from August 2023 to January 2025.
- The scheme involved activating mobile phones in the victims’ names and transferring assets from their accounts.
- Sources said the hacking group tried to steal 8.4 billion won worth of Jungkook’s shares in HYBE, but BigHit Music took immediate action to prevent losses.
A Seoul court on Thursday sentenced a Chinese national to 20 years in prison for leading a hacking scheme targeting K-pop group BTS' member Jungkook and South Korean business executives.
The Seoul Central District Court handed down the sentence to the Chinese national, surnamed Chun, on charges of fraud and violating the information network act, in connection with the theft of more than 38 billion won ($27.2 million) from the victims.
"(Chun) targeted wealthy individuals and stole their assets," the court said. "The victims lost their assets despite bearing no fault, unlike in voice phishing scams."
The court added that Chun has not shown genuine remorse for his wrongdoing.
Chun was charged with collecting personal information as part of a criminal ring operating overseas, including in Thailand, from August 2023 to January 2025, activating mobile phones in the victims' names and transferring assets from their accounts.
The investigation showed the targets included Jungkook and a business tycoon of a major conglomerate.
Sources, however, said the hacking group attempted to steal 8.4 billion won worth of Jungkook's shares in HYBE, the parent company of his agency, BigHit Music, but the agency took immediate action to prevent losses.
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