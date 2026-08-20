Chinese national gets 20 years for hacking accounts of BTS' Jung Kook, others
Summary
A Seoul court on Thursday sentenced a Chinese national to 20 years in prison for leading a hacking scheme targeting BTS member Jung Kook and Korean business executives. The Seoul Central District Court convicted Chun of fraud and violating the information network act in connection with theft of more than 38 billion won. The court said Chun targeted wealthy individuals, and that the victims lost assets despite bearing no fault. Investigators said the hacking ring operated overseas from August 2023 to January 2025.
Key Facts
- The Seoul Central District Court sentenced Chun to 20 years in prison on Thursday.
- Chun was convicted of fraud and violating the information network act.
- The case involved theft of more than 38 billion won, or 27.2 million dollars, from victims.
- The hacking ring operated overseas, including in Thailand, from August 2023 to January 2025.
- Sources said the group attempted to steal 8.4 billion won worth of Jung Kook’s shares in HYBE, but BigHit Music took immediate action to prevent losses.
A Seoul court on Thursday sentenced a Chinese national to 20 years in prison for leading a hacking scheme targeting K-pop group BTS member Jung Kook and Korean business executives.
The Seoul Central District Court handed down the sentence to the Chinese national, surnamed Chun, on charges of fraud and violating the information network act, in connection with the theft of more than 38 billion won ($27.2 million) from the victims.
"(Chun) targeted wealthy individuals and stole their assets," the court said. "The victims lost their assets despite bearing no fault, unlike in voice phishing scams."
The court added that Chun has not shown genuine remorse for his wrongdoing.
Chun was charged with collecting personal information as part of a criminal ring operating overseas, including in Thailand, from August 2023 to January 2025, activating mobile phones in the victims' names and transferring assets from their accounts.
The investigation showed the targets included Jung Kook and a business tycoon of a major conglomerate.
Sources, however, said the hacking group attempted to steal 8.4 billion won worth of Jung Kook's shares in HYBE, the parent company of his agency, BigHit Music, but the agency took immediate action to prevent losses.
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