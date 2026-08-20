Police said Thursday they have booked 32 individuals, with 13 of them in detention, for allegedly smuggling, distributing or administering etomidate, a sleep anesthetic newly classified as a narcotic six months ago.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency seized 2 liters of the drug worth 1.2 billion won ($ 861,468) and 1,400 e-cigarette cartridges used to portion and distribute the liquid. Authorities also confiscated 120 million won in criminal proceeds.

An Interpol red notice has been issued for one overseas mastermind who orchestrated the smuggling operations, while international cooperation is under way to track down a second key suspect abroad.

An analysis showed the confiscated etomidate was mixed with medetomidine, a non-narcotic veterinary anesthetic, which can cause fatal cardiovascular side effects.

Police have urged relevant authorities to regulate medetomidine, which is not designated as a controlled narcotic despite frequent illegal distribution cases.

"Users are exposed to life-threatening risks without even knowing the exact components of the substances they consume," police said.