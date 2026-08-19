Police say statute of limitations expired for KFA's sexual entertainment allegations

Police have determined the statute of limitations has expired regarding allegations that the Korea Football Association (KFA) offered sexual entertainment to foreign referees between 2011 and 2012, an official said Wednesday.

The football governing body recently faced allegations that it paid for sexual entertainment for visiting referees at massage parlors and other adult establishments before and after international matches held in Korea between March 2011 and March 2012.

"It appears that the statute of limitations has expired for the charge of facilitating prostitution," the National Police Agency official told reporters in a briefing, adding that authorities will look further into the case.

Police previously said the statute of limitations posed a legal hurdle to investigating the allegations dating back 15 years.

Under Korea's law, the statute of limitations of 15 years or longer only applies to major severe offenses, such as those punishable by life imprisonment.

The allegations stem from a recently publicized 2016 government audit report while an investigation has been under way into the association's controversial 2024 appointment of Hong Myung-bo as head coach of the men's national team.

The KFA has apologized over the sexual entertainment allegations, promising reforms to strengthen transparency.