A man has been booked for allegedly sexually assaulting a part-timer at his home after hiring her for makeup services via online secondhand marketplace Karrot, police said Wednesday.

The man in his 30s is suspected of raping the woman on Aug. 2 after she visited his home to provide makeup services for his profile photo shoot, according to Seoul's Gwanak Police Station.

The alleged rape reportedly took place when the part-timer rejected his physical advances. The woman escaped the premises and immediately reported the case to the police.

Police said they are investigating the details of the incident.