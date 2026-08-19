Gov't to open public nominations for head of new investigation agency

The interior ministry said Wednesday it plans to form a nomination committee for the inaugural chief of the planned Serious Crimes Investigation Agency and accept candidate recommendations from the public until next week.

The announcement comes as the agency is scheduled to launch on Oct. 2 as part of a sweeping reform to the criminal justice system that strips prosecutors of their independent and supplementary investigative powers.

The ministry will accept recommendations from the public through next Wednesday, which will then be reviewed by the nine-member nomination committee in early September. The list will be narrowed down to at least three candidates.

Interior Minister Yun Ho-jung will then recommend one final candidate to President Lee Jae Myung, who will formally appoint the agency chief after a parliamentary confirmation hearing.

Eligible candidates must have at least 15 years of experience in legal or investigative affairs and meet all requirements under the Serious Crimes Investigation Agency Act.

The new agency will investigate major crimes in seven categories — corruption, economic crimes, defense acquisition, drug offenses, crimes against state security, cybercrimes and offenses involving the distortion of the law.