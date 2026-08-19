Actor Hwang Jung-min faces trial involving woman claiming private relationship

Renowned veteran actor Hwang Jung-min will face a formal civil trial against a woman who claims to have had a private relationship with him after rejecting a court-ordered mediation, judicial officials said Wednesday.

The woman in her 40s filed a lawsuit seeking 200 million won ($142,000) in damages from Hwang in February, claiming she suffered emotional distress after not receiving payment for her work on the actor's soju development business and novel-writing project.

The Seoul Central District Court held a mediation hearing on Aug. 14. As neither party appeared, the court issued a compulsory mediation decision. Hwang's side filed an objection to the decision with the court on Tuesday, according to the judicial officials.

Compulsory mediation is a system in which the court issues a decision in lieu of mediation on its own. When either side files an objection, the case proceeds to a formal trial.

The woman recently claimed on social media that she had a private relationship with Hwang, releasing phone call recordings and messages as evidence. She alleged that Hwang proposed a soju brand business and she took charge of its practical aspects. She also said Hwang encouraged her to write a novel, which she subsequently did.

Meanwhile, the woman is currently on trial after being indicted on charges of stalking Hwang. Prosecutors demanded a 10 million-won fine at a court hearing on Aug. 11. She has denied the charges, and the court is scheduled to deliver its verdict on Sept. 8.