Ex-first lady, PPP lawmaker indicted in presidential residence relocation case

Former first lady Kim Keon Hee and an opposition lawmaker were indicted Tuesday in connection with a presidential residence relocation project carried out under former President Yoon Suk Yeol, a special counsel team said.

Kim, Yoon's wife, and Rep. Yoon Han-hong of the main opposition People Power Party were charged with meddling in the project to award the project worth 4.12 billion won ($ 2.92 million) to an unqualified construction company, 21 Gram, according to special counsel Kwon Chang-young's team.

The team suspects that the contractor for the project was changed to 21 Gram, which had close ties to Kim, at the direction of the former first lady and Rep. Yoon, who formerly headed Yoon's presidential transition team task force on relocating the presidential office and residence.

Kim was also charged with accepting bribes and valuables worth a combined total of 10.12 million won from 21 Gram in exchange for the contract and favors regarding construction costs.