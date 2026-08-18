Death penalty sought for woman accused of killing 2 men with laced drinks

Prosecutors on Tuesday sought the death penalty for a woman accused of killing two men and injuring four others by giving them laced drinks.

Kim So-young faces charges of giving drinks spiked with benzodiazepine, a depressant, to three men between December 2025 and February this year. Two died, while one recovered.

She faces additional charges of causing bodily injury to three more men using similar methods.

The prosecution requested the Seoul Northern District Court to sentence her to death during the final hearing of her trial.

Kim has claimed that she handed the drinks to stop the men from touching her.