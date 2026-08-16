Sixteen years after winding down, Korea’s Investigative Commission on Pro-Japanese Collaborators’ Property will restart operations this December to examine and seize assets illegally amassed during Japan's occupation of Korea.

The commission’s reactivation follows the scheduled enforcement of the Special Act on Asset Confiscation for Pro-Japanese and Anti-national Collaborators to the State on Dec. 3. The law targets wealth and property accumulated through cooperation with Japanese imperial forces during the 1910–1945 colonial period.

Korea's renewed asset search is underscored by a stark, enduring socio-economic divide. Studies show nearly three-quarters of the descendants of independence activists live in low-income households, with many relying on state welfare — giving painful weight to the adage that "three generations are ruined by fighting for independence, while three generations prosper through collaboration."

The special legislation was enacted to address a legal void after the first investigative commission was disbanded in 2010, just four years after its establishment, leaving the nation without a formal investigative body to trace illicit undisclosed assets.

To prevent attempts to hide this wealth, the new law explicitly allows the government to claw back proceeds even if the descendants of collaborators have already sold off the property. The act also introduces monetary reward provisions for citizens who identify and report hidden collaborator assets.

According to Ministry of Justice records and official white papers, the original commission designated 2,359 parcels of land owned by 168 collaborators for state confiscation during its four-year run. It also issued official rulings against 24 descendants who had already disposed of property through sales to third parties.

Total assets recovered by the state through the first commission were valued at 237.3 billion won ($175 million) at the time.

Preparations began June 22, when the Ministry of Justice launched a task force to lay the groundwork for a return of the commission. The 11-member team includes personnel from the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs and the Korea Forest Service. The team is establishing relevant regulations and drafting strategic investigation plans ahead of the December launch.

The legislative milestone comes amid a broader cultural shift in Korea, where younger citizens — particularly those in their 20s and 30s — are increasingly tracing their lineage and scrutinizing family histories. The trend has intensified around Liberation Day, as a growing number of young people seek to verify whether their ancestors participated in the independence movement or collaborated with colonial authorities.

The surge in interest was sparked in part by recent public controversies involving actor Ha Young (real name Ahn Ha-young). After she said she came from a family with a history of working in medicine and praised her great-grandfather, Ahn Sang-ho, online critics subsequently identified him as a doctor linked to the Japanese colonial government.

Since the controversy, online traffic for genealogical and historical research tools has spiked significantly. Websites offering information on surnames and clan origins, such as RootsClick's "Finding the Roots," experienced an unprecedented influx of visitors. Naver DataLab revealed that on Thursday, search volume for "finding ancestors" surged 50-fold compared to the same period last year, while searches for "genealogy" more than doubled.

Historiographers say the trend reflects a healthy evolution in public historical consciousness.

"Taking an interest in one's roots and understanding how our ancestors lived helps broaden historical understanding," said Park Kyung-mok, a history professor at Chungnam National University. "What is required is an attitude of accepting ancestral records as they are, without glorifying pro-Japanese acts."

Legal scholars maintain that the Special Act is grounded directly in constitutional principles aimed at rectifying historical distortions rather than imposing arbitrary retroactive punishment. Proponents argue that permitting wealth gained through betraying the country to pass down through generations undermines public trust and the rule of law — wealth that has resulted in a striking contrast with the ongoing financial hardships faced by the descendants of independence activists.

As the December enforcement date approaches, public support for the measure remains firm, with advocates framing the recovery of colonial-era assets as an essential step toward restoring justice and ensuring economic fairness for future generations.