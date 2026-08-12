In a major overhaul of its immigration framework, the Korean government is rapidly tearing down long-standing bureaucratic divides to offer permanent settlement pathways for hundreds of thousands of ethnic Koreans returning to their ancestral homeland.

According to government figures released Wednesday, more than 54 percent of ethnic Koreans holding short-term H-2 visiting employment visas have successfully transitioned to the status of F-4 overseas Koreans within just six months of a reform implemented in February. The total number of H-2 visa holders dropped from 81,447 in mid-February to 31,186 by the end of July, signaling a swift embrace of long-term residency rights.

The shift marks a decisive turn in Korea’s approach to diaspora integration.

Historically, ethnic Koreans tracing their roots to former Soviet states (Koryoin) or northeastern China (Joseonjok) faced rigid administrative hurdles compared to those holding passport status from Western nations or developed economies. While some received broad rights as overseas compatriots, others were funneled into restrictive, short-term work visas that treated them primarily as temporary labor.

By consolidating the overseas Korean visa framework, the Ministry of Justice said it aims to eliminate discrimination based on country of origin, granting returning kin equal status, employment flexibility and path-to-residency guarantees regardless of where their ancestors settled.

The announcement coincided with a high-level interagency working committee held earlier this week, bringing together officials from eight ministries, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Employment and Labor. Meeting in the lead-up to the 81st anniversary of Korea’s liberation from Japanese colonial rule on Aug. 15, officials framed the initiative not only as a moral obligation to the Korean diaspora, but as a crucial demographic strategy.

Facing one of the lowest birth rates in the world and an aging population, Korea is locked in a competition to retain talent and bolster its domestic workforce. Securing a stable environment for ethnic Koreans to settle long-term is increasingly viewed as a vital economic buffer.

"Through these implementation plans, the Ministry of Justice will work closely with relevant agencies to ensure that resident compatriots can settle stably into our society and contribute to social integration," said Han Jae-yong, head of the Nationality and Integration Policy Bureau at the Korea Immigration Service.

Under the newly established direction, ministries are prioritizing enhanced settlement conditions, social support systems and equitable financial aid for arriving families. Rather than viewing overseas Koreans as transient seasonal workers, the new framework integrates diaspora policy directly into national long-term planning.

As thousands continue converting their status each month, officials said they hope the reforms will transform a fragmented visa scheme into a cohesive pathway home — ensuring that for returning Koreans, the promise of belonging matches the reality on the ground.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.