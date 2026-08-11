Police raid Korea Airports Corp., transport ministry over Jeju Air crash

Police raided the Korea Airports Corp. (KAC) and two other sites Tuesday to seize evidence related to their ongoing investigation into the 2024 Jeju Air plane crash that killed 179 people.

A special team handling the probe said its investigators were sent to the KAC, which oversees most major domestic airports excluding Incheon International Airport, the transport ministry and the Busan Regional Office of Aviation.

The raid is aimed at gathering additional material in connection with suspicions of professional negligence resulting in death or injury, one of the charges faced by a total of 74 suspects so far, a team official said.

This was the third time investigators searched the transport ministry.

Additional charges of causing a serious public disaster could also be applied, according to the police.

The investigation has focused on determining the cause of the crash at Muan International Airport on Dec. 29, 2024, and whether the responsible agencies handled it properly.