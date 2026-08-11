Court holds arrest warrant hearing for woman over fatal abuse of grandson

CHEONAN — A court on Tuesday held an arrest warrant hearing for a woman accused of fatally abusing her 11-year-old grandson.

The woman faces charges of physically abusing and neglecting her grandson, resulting in his death at a hospital in Cheonan, some 80 kilometers south of Seoul, last week. Hospital staff alerted the police after finding signs of abuse on his body.

The woman did not respond to reporters' questions as she appeared at the Cheonan branch of the Daejeon District Court. The court is expected to decide whether to issue a warrant for her arrest later Tuesday at the earliest.

Police investigators believe the suspect repeatedly abused her grandson who lived separately from her at a church.

Just three days before his death, the boy went to a police station to report his grandmother had beaten him.

Authorities had previously sought a temporary restraining order against the woman after receiving reports of abuse but a court dismissed the request.