Supreme Court's full bench to rule on ex-PM, ex-interior minister's insurrection charges

The Supreme Court said Wednesday its full bench will rule on the insurrection trials of former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min, citing the gravity of the cases.

The two have been standing trial separately at the top court on charges of playing a key role in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief imposition of martial law in December 2024.

"Both cases are of high public interest and require historical judicial judgment," the top court said in a press notice. "At the request of the respective panels, they will be heard by the full court."

Han was sentenced to 15 years in prison by an appellate court in May for his role in Yoon's failed martial law bid.

Lee was sentenced to nine years in prison during his appellate trial the same month for his involvement in Yoon's bid.