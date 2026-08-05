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Supreme Court's full bench to rule on ex-PM, ex-interior minister's insurrection charges

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By Yonhap
  • Published KST
Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo attends the sentencing hearing of his insurrection trial at the Seoul Central District Court, Jan. 21. Korea Times photo by Kang Ye-jin

Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo attends the sentencing hearing of his insurrection trial at the Seoul Central District Court, Jan. 21. Korea Times photo by Kang Ye-jin

The Supreme Court said Wednesday its full bench will rule on the insurrection trials of former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min, citing the gravity of the cases.

The two have been standing trial separately at the top court on charges of playing a key role in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief imposition of martial law in December 2024.

"Both cases are of high public interest and require historical judicial judgment," the top court said in a press notice. "At the request of the respective panels, they will be heard by the full court."

Former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min attends as a witness at during an investigative hearing on Itaewon tragedy in Seoul, March 12. Korea Times photo by Kang Ye-jin

Former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min attends as a witness at during an investigative hearing on Itaewon tragedy in Seoul, March 12. Korea Times photo by Kang Ye-jin

Han was sentenced to 15 years in prison by an appellate court in May for his role in Yoon's failed martial law bid.

Lee was sentenced to nine years in prison during his appellate trial the same month for his involvement in Yoon's bid.