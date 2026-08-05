School principal accused of faking married son's wedding for cash

An elementary school principal was referred to prosecutors on suspicion of fraud after he collected cash gifts using a fake invitation for his already-married son.

Police in Gwangyang, South Jeolla Province, said Tuesday they referred the principal to prosecutors. Investigators accuse him of receiving several million won from acquaintances after posting the fake notice claiming his son was getting married in a work group chat and a church bulletin in April.

When distributing the invitation, the principal said, "Because we are having a small wedding with just family, we are unable to invite guests." The notice nevertheless included bank account numbers for both the groom and bride to receive online transfers.

Police determined the son was already married and no wedding venue had been booked for the specified date. Furthermore, the bank account listed for the fictitious bride did not exist.

After the scheme drew suspicion, the principal reportedly said the wedding had been canceled, but investigators concluded there were no actual marriage plans.

He is scheduled to reach mandatory retirement age in late August.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.