Lee stresses addressing public concerns over exclusive police investigative authority

President Lee Jae Myung on Wednesday stressed the need to address public concerns over police's investigative capabilities after a recent legal revision abolished prosecutors' authority to conduct investigations, leaving it solely with the police.

"As the police come to have the authority to finalize cases on their own, the public is worried about whether police capabilities are sufficient and trustworthy," Lee said during a session receiving policy briefings from the justice and interior ministries and other government agencies.

Lee's remarks came a day after the Cabinet, presided over by him, approved the promulgation of the revision to the Criminal Procedure Act, which passed through the National Assembly last week.

The bill strips prosecutors of their authority to conduct direct investigations, including supplementary investigations, leaving investigative authority solely with the police.

The revision was pushed by the ruling Democratic Party of Korea after prosecutors were accused of abusing their investigative powers and, at times, intervening in high-profile political cases.

The revision also raised public concerns that exclusive police investigative powers could undermine the overall quality of investigations.

"The situation would not be resolved 100 percent if prosecutors retain their existing (authority to) conduct supplementary investigations, but removing it is increasing the concerns," the president said, also checking whether proper measures are being prepared to address such public concerns.