More than six out of 10 Koreans believe prosecutors should retain the right to conduct supplementary investigations, a survey showed Wednesday, after the prosecution was stripped of all investigative powers this week.

According to the poll commissioned by KUKINEWS and conducted by Hangil Research from Saturday to Monday, 625 of the 1,000 adult respondents said prosecutors need supplementary investigative authority to address potential gaps in initial police investigations.

The poll follows recent revisions to the Criminal Procedure Act that stripped the prosecution of its remaining authority to conduct supplementary investigations in the event police investigations were inadequate, leaving it mainly with the ability to indict.

Critics have said the revision could leave victims of crimes less protected.

Support for the prosecution's supplementary investigation powers spanned across the political spectrum at 53.8 percent among supporters of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea and 73 percent among supporters of the main opposition People Power Party, according to the survey.

By political leaning, moderates expressed the highest support at 70.5 percent, followed by conservatives at 69.9 percent and progressives at 52 percent.

Meanwhile, public trust in law enforcement agencies was divided.

Trust in the prosecution stood at 48.1 percent while distrust came to 48.4 percent. Trust in the police was lower at 41.4 percent, while distrust was higher at 55.2 percent.