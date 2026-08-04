The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Tuesday that it is significantly expanding eligibility for its "Small Business Emergency Alarm" initiative, extending protection beyond single-employee shops to include women-owned small businesses across the capital.

The emergency system — recently rebranded as "Sosanggoin Ansimbell" — provides retail storefronts with a compact, real-time threat-mitigation device. Designed for immediate physical intervention during on-site crises, the setup features a wireless panic button, a smart hub and an external flashing warning light equipped with a high-decibel siren.

When a merchant triggers the button during an emergency, the exterior siren alerts nearby pedestrians while automatically transmitting a signal to the local district’s CCTV monitoring control center. Security personnel review live camera feeds near the premises and dispatch emergency police services to the location when necessary.

Previously restricted to strictly solo operator businesses or shopfronts where employees work alone on temporary shifts, the updated policy extends coverage to female entrepreneurs running public-facing establishments. City officials highlighted that businesses such as hair salons, nail studios, restaurants and late-night cafes often face heightened safety risks due to frequent face-to-face customer interactions, single-staff shifts and late operational hours.

The expansion comes as women's entrepreneurship reaches record levels nationwide. According to data from the Ministry of SMEs and Startups and the Women’s Economic Research Institute, the number of women-owned small enterprises in Korea reached an all-time high of nearly 3.37 million, with 97.5 percent categorized as microbusinesses. Heavily concentrated in the Seoul metropolitan area, women-led enterprises are predominantly concentrated in consumer-facing sectors — including hospitality, food services and retail — where solo operators and small teams face disproportionate exposure to workplace safety vulnerabilities.

According to municipal data, the emergency alarm network has logged 2,891 panic activations since its official launch in 2024. In 50 of those instances, the system triggered direct police dispatches that successfully resolved dangerous situations. Recent cases include a 60-year-old snack shop owner who repelled an aggressive intruder when the loud siren panicked the perpetrator into fleeing, as well as incidents where police intervened to subdue disruptive, intoxicated individuals damaging private property.

"By expanding eligibility, we can now offer a robust security safety net to women business owners alongside solo merchants who face real safety concerns in their daily operations," said Ma Chae-sook, head of Seoul's Women and Family Policy Affairs Office. "We will continue working closely with law enforcement to actively identify high-risk commercial areas so our local merchants can focus on running their businesses with total peace of mind."

Store owners can apply for the emergency alarm system via the official Seoul Metropolitan Government web portal for a for a small fee of 20,000 won ($14). City officials said they will work with the police to identify high-crime areas and hand out free alarm units directly to vulnerable shops.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.