More than 5,200 drug offenders nabbed in H1

The number of drug offenders apprehended through special crackdowns reached 5,203 in the first half, police said Sunday, vowing to step up measures against substance-related crimes for the rest of 2026.

Of those rounded up through special crackdowns in the first half, 1,039 were arrested, according to the police. It marked a 7.8 percent on-year rise from the previous year.

Among the apprehended drug offenders, those involved in the production, smuggling and sales of drugs accounted for 39.2 percent of the total, compared with 36.4 percent a year earlier.

Those who were involved in online substance-related crimes accounted for 41.9 percent of the total, up from 36.8 percent compared with the year before.

The number of foreign drug offenders totaled 848 in the cited period, up by 114 from last year, police said.

Meanwhile, police succeeded in recouping 3.84 billion won ($2.66 million) worth of criminal proceeds related to substance-related crimes in the first half.

In the second-half crackdowns set to begin Monday and run through December, police plan to strengthen investigations on online crimes and crimes involving foreign offenders.

As part of such efforts, police will operate special teams focusing on drug transactions using virtual assets and social media channels, such as Telegram.