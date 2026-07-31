Top prosecutor offers to resign after passage of bill on stripping prosecution of investigative powers

Acting Prosecutor General Koo Ja-hyeon offered to resign Friday, shortly after the National Assembly, led by the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK), passed a bill aimed at abolishing the prosecution's direct investigative powers.

Koo told reporters Friday evening he has tendered his resignation offer to "take responsibility" for the passage of the contested bill.

The revision to the Criminal Procedure Act passed a plenary session in a 175-2 vote with one abstention, after the Assembly voted in favor of a motion to stop a filibuster launched by the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) the previous day.

Under the bill, the prosecution will be stripped of its authority to conduct direct investigations, including supplementary investigations. Prosecutors will instead be allowed to request judicial police officers to carry out supplementary investigations.

While underscoring the need for the prosecution to reflect on its failure to earn public trust, he said reform should not hurt the fundamental value of the prosecution system, which seeks to uncover the substantive truth and protect victims.

Koo reiterated his concerns about the revision, noting how it prompts prosecutors to rely solely on investigative records to determine whether to indict and makes it difficult to protect victims.

"The revision was passed, without such considerations, and I cannot but hide my disappointment and despair," Koo said. "Even if the bill is sent to the government, I sincerely urge for a review to ensure that it does not create any policy gaps or fall short of protecting the public."